Business

Amistad group says it will shut down without state aid

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 11:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW LONDON, Conn.

The educational group that operates the state flagship schooner Amistad says it will have to shut down if it does not receive the remaining $105,000 in state aid it is due this year.

The Day reports the comments by Discovering Amistad Chairman Len Miller this week came after Democratic state Rep. Diana Urban of North Stonington proposed using the group's aid instead to help cut the state's $54 million Medicare deficit.

The group operates the 129-foot schooner Amistad, a replica of a slave ship taken over by African captives in 1839. The captives were captured and jailed in New Haven, but later won their freedom in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case.

Urban says keeping the Amistad funding while cutting Medicare spending sends a bad message to state residents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video