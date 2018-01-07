Former WTO chief, UN envoy Peter Sutherland dies at 71

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2012 file photo, Goldman Sachs International chairman Peter Sutherland attends a meeting on the world economy in Cernobbio, Italy. The Irish businessman and diplomat who held senior roles in the European Union, the World Trade Organization and the U.N., has died. He was 71. Sutherland's family says he died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at a Dublin hospital after a long illness. Giuseppe Aresu, File AP Photo