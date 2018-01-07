Southern Indiana Masonic temple saved from demolition

A nearly century-old Masonic temple that was facing possible demolition in southern Indiana will become the headquarters of a real estate company.
The Jeffersonville building's current owner had sparked an outcry in the Ohio River city when he sought a permit to demolish the brick and limestone Neoclassical-style building.
But The News and Tribune reports that Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group announced last week that it plans to buy the 91-year-old temple and turn it into its corporate headquarters, and a space for events.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says finding a buyer has been a struggle. But he says everyone in the city recognizes the value in the beautiful building.
Never miss a local story.
The temple was built in 1926 and is on Indiana Landmarks' list of the state's 10 most endangered historic buildings.
Comments