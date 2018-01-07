Business

South Carolina's busiest airport back in business after snow

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 12:07 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

South Carolina's busiest airport is back in business after a snowstorm put Charleston's field into a deep freeze.

Charleston International Airport said on its website Sunday that its runways and terminals were open and several airlines resumed flights.

But the airport said airlines had canceled many flights departing and arriving Charleston on Sunday, and carriers were working to rebook passengers stranded by the winter storm.

A Wednesday storm dumped more than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow onto the coastal area unaccustomed to winter weather. The snow was the Charleston airport's third-highest snow total since 1938.

One of the airport's two runways opened midday Saturday.

The airport boards more passengers than any other in South Carolina.

