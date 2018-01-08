Business

Wisconsin sees decline in number of dairy farms

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:13 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

The number of dairy farms in Wisconsin is falling, despite an increase in milk production as commercial farms expand.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that numbers from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection show the state lost 500 dairy farms last year. Wisconsin had just over 8,800 dairy herds licensed at the beginning of this year.

Steven Deller is a professor of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Deller says it's difficult for small-scale dairy farms to be profitable, so the number of commercial farms will probably continue to decrease.

Kevin Bernhardt is a UW-Platteville agribusiness professor. He says fewer farms could hurt rural communities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Deller says small producers can tap into the growing interest in local food and specialty crops instead.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video