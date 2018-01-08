Business

Massachusetts gas prices climb 5 cents per gallon, to $2.48

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:21 PM

BOSTON

Gas prices in Massachusetts are on the rise.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey on Monday found the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded climbed five cents, to $2.48.

That's a penny less than the national average of $2.49.

But it's still 19 cents higher than at this time last year in the Bay State, when prices were averaging $2.29.

AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire says high crude oil prices are helping to keep prices from making their traditional January dip. She says the cold temperatures have also meant that more crude is needed to make home heating oil.

