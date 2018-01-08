The Aflac duck makes an appearance on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Business

Aflac shares top $90, TSYS above $81 on New York Stock Exchange

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 06:18 PM

Columbus-based companies Aflac and TSYS tasted more rarefied air Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Supplemental health and life insurer Aflac, famed for its wacky quacky duck, saw its shares tiptoe across $90, actually adding a dime on top of that before slipping back to $89.96 for a 23-cent gain on the day.

Credit-card processor TSYS had an even better experience in terms of its shares leaping $1.20 apiece to close at $81.14 by the closing bell. The firm had previously crossed $80 per share a few times in December and again last Thursday.

The 52-week low for Aflac stock is $66.50 per share, while for TSYS it is $49.98.

Depending on the performance of the overall stock market, the next stop for TSYS looks to be $90 per share, while for Aflac it would presumably be triple digits, or $100 per share.

