Iowa Legislature hires HR director for harassment complaints

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 08:39 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

The Iowa Legislature has hired a human resources director to oversee harassment complaints at the state Capitol.

Colin Tadlock, a spokesman for House Republicans, confirmed Monday the manager will begin work Jan. 21. Nonpartisan administrators in both Republican-controlled chambers were involved in the hire. No additional information was provided.

The state agreed in September to pay $1.75 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a former GOP Senate staffer who said she was fired after reporting sexual misconduct in the workplace. The conduct centered on lewd and inappropriate language. The Legislature is still grappling with the fallout.

Tadlock says House Republicans considered creating the position prior to the lawsuit reaching trial last year. A recent internal Senate GOP report revealed office staff fear retaliation if they report harassment.

