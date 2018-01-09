Take this job and shiver it: Chilly offices plague workers

In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, selfie photo provided by Rebecca Miller, Miller, an academic adviser at Tennessee State University, wears sweaters, a scarf, ear coverings, gloves and a blanket over her lap while she works at her desk in Holland Hall on campus in Nashville, Tenn. Many office workers find they still have to brave the cold even after they escape the frigid outdoors during the extremely cold winter weather. Rebecca Miller via AP)