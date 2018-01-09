Business

New Hampshire House to vote on marijuana legalization bill

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:19 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire House is voting on a bill that would legalize recreational use of marijuana even though a state commission studying the issue is months away from finishing its work.

The House is set to vote Tuesday on a bill that would legalize the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and would create a regulatory system for cultivating, transporting, selling and taxing the drug.

A majority of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee is recommending the bill be killed because a commission created last year to study the issue won't make its recommendations until November. A minority of the committee wants to the bill to pass. Supporters say "The war on pot is over."

