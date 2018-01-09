Business

Father, son charged with theft of sanitation workers' tips

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 05:54 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

WEST MILFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J.

New Jersey police say a father and son spoiled the holidays for West Milford sanitation workers by stealing the holiday tips left out by township residents.

The 54-year-old father and his 28-year-old son, both of Hewitt, were each charged with two counts of theft Friday morning for taking cash-filled envelopes left outside local homes. The Record reports the envelopes were left on top of garbage cans on the morning of Dec. 22 as holiday tips for the township's contracted sanitation workers.

Police say the two stole a total of $40.

Police say the father was additionally charged with a disorderly person offense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

West Milford police have suggested leaving tips for sanitation workers in envelopes attached to a string connected to the inside of the garbage can.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video