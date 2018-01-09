Recent Missouri editorials

The Springfield News-Leader, Jan. 6
After ranch allegations, state should reconsider religious exemptions
While many care facilities are surely operating legally and ethically without the watchful eye of state agencies, the concerns raised recently about the Lives Under Construction boys ranch lead us to believe that lawmakers, and potentially judges, should review how we apply religious exemptions to residential facilities that care for children.
An ongoing lawsuit filed by three former residents of the ranch alleges boys were fondled, molested and raped by older boys while the ranch ignored the abuse and sometimes punished boys for reporting it.
There's also an allegation that an employee was fired for reporting what he had seen.
Ken Ortman, the founder of the ranch, denies these claims. In interviews, he even questions the result of a rape conviction involving former residents of his ranch.
The alleged events occurred during a time when the ranch was licensed and therefore subject to semi-annual visits from the Department of Social Services.
Even the intervention of authorities in 2009 didn't result in any consequences, and it raises increased concerns about what may have occurred at the ranch in subsequent years, when Lives Under Construction operated under an exemption and without a license.
Hotline calls can still be investigated, but if claims are true that ranch officials retaliate against those who make calls, then it stands to reason that calls are less likely to be made.
That puts boys in danger, and that's something Missouri shouldn't abide.
Removing such exemptions surely creates somewhat burdensome regulations on facilities that have nothing to hide, and that's unfortunate. But those who spend their lives caring for young people also surely understand why this would be necessary given what's at stake.
Still, this will be a difficult decision for some because this state has worked hard to protect religious freedoms. That's why it could make sense to draw the line at centers that care for children and leave adult residential facilities free to claim the exemption.
We have an opportunity to be more protective of children who are potentially being raped at care facilities, and that's an opportunity we have to take.
______
The Kansas City Star, Jan. 4
Can Greitens and lawmakers reach a truce in the battle over the Missouri Board of Education?
After weeks of escalating tensions, undercutting lawmakers and playing bare-knuckle politics, Gov. Eric Greitens finally turned down the temperature in the battle over the board governing public schools in Missouri.
The governor's latest maneuver — yanking his five nominees to the Missouri Board of Education and then quickly reappointing them — is a calculated move that actually could create an opportunity to reach a compromise.
Greitens started this pitched battle by appointing five members to the board who were unlikely ever to be confirmed by the Senate and orchestrating the ouster of the state's top education official. The governor appointed and removed members until he patched together enough votes to oust the now former education commissioner, Margie Vandeven.
Greitens went to great lengths to cut lawmakers out of this process. And not surprisingly, some senators made clear they would block his appointees after the General Assembly convened this week.
Now the question is whether Greitens and senators can find a way to cooperate and eventually confirm new members to the Missouri State Board of Education. In the interim, important education issues will be left unaddressed.
For now, the eight-person board can't muster a quorum with its three remaining members. So, the board's work will grind to a halt. And the search for Vandeven's replacement will stall.
Greitens may have no intention of working with senators on a new slate of nominees. But he has an opportunity to do right by the state and partner with lawmakers in his own party. Sens. Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph and Gary Romine of Farmington, both Republicans, also will be key in forging a path forward.
Schaaf tweeted this slap at Greitens last month: "If the Soiled Seal of Missouri has half a brain, he'll withdraw his latest School Board appointments prior to their deadline for confirmation!"
Romine, who heads the Senate Education Committee, urged Greitens to make five new picks Thursday, warning that the Senate would not confirm the nominees who tossed Vandeven to the curb.
While Greitens and lawmakers regroup, other educational matters will be left in limbo, including the board's role in setting academic performance standards and assessment requirements for schools. And although the board does not oversee colleges and universities, it governs career and technical education programs offered by school districts, community colleges and four-year institutions.
Missouri can't afford to press pause on education issues for several months while elected officials try to outmaneuver one another. Greitens and lawmakers must reach a truce and get the board of education back up to full strength.
_____
The Jefferson City News-Tribune, Jan. 7
Let voters decide fuel tax
Missouri's 33,984 miles of roads and 10,394 bridges need maintenance, and right now, the state Department of Transportation doesn't have the money to do it.
The funding problem isn't new, but like all infrastructure needs, the longer it goes on, the more dire the problems will become.
We're never excited about potential tax increases, but in this case, something needs to be done so we stop kicking the infrastructure problem down the road. As we said before, Missouri's highways and bridges are deteriorating quicker than we can fix them, and lawmakers haven't been aggressive enough to fix the problem.
That's probably because Republicans, who control the Legislature, aren't big on tax increases and they know voters shot down the last one, a sales tax for transportation funding. So lawmakers last April shot down a proposal to let voters decide whether to increase the fuel tax by nearly 6 cents a gallon.
Now, as the News Tribune reported Wednesday, the Associated Press has reported a 23-member task force wants lawmakers to ask voters to approve a 10-cent increase per gallon in Missouri's fuels tax and a 12-cent increase per gallon of diesel fuel.
The recommendation is part of the 67-page report the task force submitted Monday to the General Assembly after holding 10 public meetings between June and December.
Because of the "Hancock Amendment," the proposal would have to go before voters for approval. The 1980 amendment to the Missouri Constitution restricts the state's revenue growth, unless voters approve exceptions.
State Rep. Kevin Corlew, R-Kansas City, noted the proposed funding increases are in the fees paid by users and would increase MoDOT's funding for roads and bridges maintenance and construction by about $430 million a year — restoring the state to the buying power level the 17-cents-per-gallon fuels tax first had when it went into effect in April 1996.
We encourage lawmakers to give voters the opportunity to decide whether to fund and improve transportation in the state.
