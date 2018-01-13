Business

Eastern Ky. county struggling with water shortage

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 03:52 PM

INEZ, Ky.

An eastern Kentucky county is conserving water by shutting it off to residents at night, but some have been without running water for days.

About 1,000 people in Martin County were without water for a fifth day on Friday, The Lexington Herald-Leader reported .

The water district began shutting off water to many customers at night on Monday. The district is struggling financially, and the shutoffs continued into Saturday.

Kathy Jude, who lives in Martin County, told the newspaper her husband's grandfather has been without running water since Monday. She says she has had to use bottled water to bath him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The water district said in a statement Friday that the main cause of the shortage is a decrease in customers, meaning less revenue for repairs of the failing infrastructure.

"Our financial status, to put it simply, is bleak," the officials said the statement, which was posted on Facebook. The water district said its monthly expenses exceed revenue by 40 percent. The district is losing about 50 percent of the water it produces "through pipe breaks, service line leaks and failing meters."

"The financial condition is so serious, the Martin County Water District could fail, and we would not just lose water for days, but for an extended period of time," the officials said.

The shortage has angered some residents. During a recent emergency meeting over the water issues, a frustrated resident was led away by a police officer as he was criticizing the district's response.

"All I want is for the people of Martin County to have water," the man, Gary Michael Hunt, told the Herald-Leader. "It's time to get rid of the crooks. It's been time for a long time."

Hunt said he was given a citation and must appear in court, but he wasn't taken to jail.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video