New strikes in Greece as lawmakers debate new reform batch

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 04:15 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Athenians are without public transport for the day and services nationwide face disruptions as Greek labor unions strike to protest further creditor-demanded measures due to be voted in Parliament.

The new reforms include tougher conditions for unions to call strikes, speedier property foreclosures and limitations on family benefits. They are key for Greece to receive new bailout funds.

The package is expected to be approved late Monday by lawmakers from the governing left-led coalition, although opposition parties have rejected it.

Labor unions have shut down public transport in Athens all Monday, while the functioning of state schools, hospitals and other services will be affected and domestic flights face disruptions.

Unions are planning three separate protest marches in central Athens, starting just after midday and culminating in the evening.

