Business

Council set for second vote on Nashville transit plan

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:19 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Nashville officials are expected to vote on holding a public referendum on Mayor Megan Barry's $5.4 billion proposal to build an extensive transit system.

The Tennessean reports the vote set for Tuesday comes after the council gave preliminary approval last week. If it gets final approval in February, the issue would be added to the May primary ballot.

Barry wants to raise four taxes, including sales tax, to pay for the system, which she said would yield billions of dollars of economic impact and thousands of jobs.

Her plan includes more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) of light rail, additional bus service and an underground tunnel downtown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The council's vote would put the issue on the ballot and voters would have final say over whether the proposal would move forward.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video