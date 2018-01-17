Apple supplier denies charges of unsafe, unclean conditions

In this photo taken in Oct. 2017 and provided to the Associated Press by China Labor Watch, workers rest at night in a cafeteria at a Catcher Technologies factory in Suqian in eastern China's Jiangsu province. An Apple Inc. supplier in eastern China on Wednesday denied allegations by a New York rights group that its workers toil for ten-hour shifts in loud, polluted conditions, without proper overtime pay or adequate safety protections to make MacBook and iPhone parts, before returning to filthy dormitories with cold showers. Apple also said it sent an investigative team to Suqian to interview over 150 workers but "found no evidence that Catcher was violating our standards." China Labor Watch via AP)