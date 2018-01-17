Behavioral healthcare center worker charged in teen's death

Business

January 17, 2018

LEESBURG, Va.

Authorities in Virginia say an employee at a behavioral healthcare center has been charged in connection with the death of a teenager who was a patient at the facility.

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office news release says 47-year-old William P. Herndon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted on Jan.11 on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the 15-year-old.

The sheriff's office responded to the facility in November 2017. The juvenile was reportedly not breathing and unresponsive. The teenager was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say an investigation found that the teenager lost his life after being restrained by the employee.

It's unclear if Herndon has a lawyer.

