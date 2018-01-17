Norwegian Borge Brende President, Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF, gestures during a press conference, in Cologny near Geneva, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The World Economic Forum today unveiled the program for its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the key participants, themes and goals.
Norwegian Borge Brende President, Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF, gestures during a press conference, in Cologny near Geneva, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The World Economic Forum today unveiled the program for its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the key participants, themes and goals. Keystone via AP Laurent Gillieron
Norwegian Borge Brende President, Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF, gestures during a press conference, in Cologny near Geneva, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The World Economic Forum today unveiled the program for its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the key participants, themes and goals. Keystone via AP Laurent Gillieron

Business

Survey finds geopolitical, cyber threats key concerns in '18

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:16 AM

GENEVA

The World Economic Forum says a new survey found more than nine in 10 experts are expressing concerns about worsening economic or political confrontation between world powers, as "charismatic strongman politics" increasingly affects geopolitics.

The WEF, perhaps best known as the organizer of the annual Davos conference that convenes next week, cites a "deteriorating geopolitical landscape" as among factors behind a pessimistic outlook this year. It adds to lingering environmental worries and comes despite signs of an economic rebound.

Its Global Risks Report released Wednesday includes a survey of nearly 1,000 experts and decision-makers about 30 global risks over a 10-year span.

The team behind the report says geopolitical tensions are fanning an increase in the scale and sophistication of cyberattacks, and suggests greater investment in prevention is needed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video