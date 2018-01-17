Business

Michigan, mining company reach settlement on erosion damage

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 05:36 AM

SILVER CITY, Mich.

Michigan officials have reached a settlement with a mining company involving erosion caused by exploration of an underground copper deposit near Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says it recently signed a consent order with Copperwood Resources. The company will pay a $25,000 fine, stabilize the site and restore affected wetlands.

DEQ officials say property owned by Gogebic County was damaged when the company conducted test drilling last spring, as snow was melting in the western Upper Peninsula. The company did not obtain several required permits.

A company official says a feasibility assessment of the mining project is expected this summer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Permits to allow development of the mineral deposit were granted in 2012 but will have to be amended if the company decides to proceed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video