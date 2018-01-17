Winter storm business, organization closures, delayed hours Columbus area

Amid snowy and icy road conditions Wednesday in Columbus and the surrounding Chattahoochee Valley, here is a list of businesses that have altered their hours, including closures:
▪ Aflac: Company has closed its offices Wednesday, with plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
▪ TSYS: Offices are open for business, although the company has communicated with employees that if roads are too treacherous, they can work from home.
▪ Synovus: Columbus bank branches are closed Wednesday, with others in the company’s five-state footprint closed or with delayed openings. Recommends that customers use online, mobile and telephone banking if needed. Click here for updated winter storm closure/delayed opening list.
▪ Kinetic Credit Union: All branches are closed Wednesday. Customers are advised to use mobile banking, Internet banking, and telephone banking if needed.
▪ Bank of the Ozarks: The office on Veterans Parkway in north Columbus is closed Wednesday and said it is monitoring weather conditions to determine its operations on Thursday.
▪ W.C. Bradley Co. and Char-Broil: Offices are closed Wednesday. Employees should monitor their email and use the Char-Broil call-out line at 706-571-7032 for updates.
▪ Easter Seals West Georgia: Facility is closed Wednesday.
▪ Calvary Baptist Church: The church is closed Wednesday. That includes classes and AWANA, the Children’s and Youth Ministry
