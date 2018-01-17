More Videos

Snow falls overnight on Columbus 0:29

Snow falls overnight on Columbus

Pause
New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 0:45

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:08

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Beware of black ice on the roadways 0:24

Beware of black ice on the roadways

Business

Winter storm business, organization closures, delayed hours Columbus area

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

January 17, 2018 09:59 AM

Amid snowy and icy road conditions Wednesday in Columbus and the surrounding Chattahoochee Valley, here is a list of businesses that have altered their hours, including closures:

▪ Aflac: Company has closed its offices Wednesday, with plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

▪ TSYS: Offices are open for business, although the company has communicated with employees that if roads are too treacherous, they can work from home.

▪ Synovus: Columbus bank branches are closed Wednesday, with others in the company’s five-state footprint closed or with delayed openings. Recommends that customers use online, mobile and telephone banking if needed. Click here for updated winter storm closure/delayed opening list.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Kinetic Credit Union: All branches are closed Wednesday. Customers are advised to use mobile banking, Internet banking, and telephone banking if needed.

▪ Bank of the Ozarks: The office on Veterans Parkway in north Columbus is closed Wednesday and said it is monitoring weather conditions to determine its operations on Thursday.

▪ W.C. Bradley Co. and Char-Broil: Offices are closed Wednesday. Employees should monitor their email and use the Char-Broil call-out line at 706-571-7032 for updates.

▪ Easter Seals West Georgia: Facility is closed Wednesday.

▪ Calvary Baptist Church: The church is closed Wednesday. That includes classes and AWANA, the Children’s and Youth Ministry

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snow falls overnight on Columbus 0:29

Snow falls overnight on Columbus

Pause
New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 0:45

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:08

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Beware of black ice on the roadways 0:24

Beware of black ice on the roadways

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

View More Video