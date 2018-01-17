Georgia Power ordered to refund $43.6 million to its customers

More Videos

Snow falls overnight on Columbus 0:29

Snow falls overnight on Columbus

Pause
New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 0:45

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:08

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Beware of black ice on the roadways 0:24

Beware of black ice on the roadways

  • Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response

    Georgia Power has consolidated social media outreach in a new center near the utility’s storm center to increase communications with customers during emergencies.

Georgia Power has consolidated social media outreach in a new center near the utility’s storm center to increase communications with customers during emergencies. Courtesy Georgia Power
Georgia Power has consolidated social media outreach in a new center near the utility’s storm center to increase communications with customers during emergencies. Courtesy Georgia Power

Business

Georgia Power ordered to refund $43.6 million to its customers

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

January 17, 2018 03:08 PM

Georgia Power has been ordered by a state commission to refund $43.6 million to its customers.

The Georgia Public Service Commission, which ordered the refund, said an amount due per customer, as well as the date and refund will be received, is to be released in a later filing.

The five-member commission said the refunds are necessary because the electric company has exceeded its approved return on equity for calendar year 2016. In essence, it made more money than expected.

Georgia Power has nearly 2.5 million customers throughout the state, with just over 2.1 million of those residential customers. The balance are commercial and industrial users of its electricity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate matter, the PSC ordered Georgia Power to file a report by Feb. 20 on the effects that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will have on the company. The measure, signed by President Trump just before Christmas, cuts the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent starting Jan. 1 of this year.

That possibly could mean more refunds coming the way of Georgia Power customers down the road as its tax burden decreases.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snow falls overnight on Columbus 0:29

Snow falls overnight on Columbus

Pause
New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 0:45

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:08

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Beware of black ice on the roadways 0:24

Beware of black ice on the roadways

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

View More Video