China criticizes US moves on intellectual property, telecoms

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo shows a laptop computer screen displaying the website of Alibaba's Taobao main site at an office in Beijing. China is criticizing recent moves by the U.S. government and Congress targeting the sale of fake goods and Chinese telecoms equipment. Among the Chinese online markets listed was e-commerce giant Alibaba’s online marketplace Taobao, which has struggled for years to shed its reputation as an Internet emporium for fake goods. Andy Wong, File AP Photo