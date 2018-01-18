Chick-fil-A sets date for opening Columbus Park Crossing restaurant

More Videos 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Pause 1:50 New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers 1:39 Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 0:33 St. Francis CEO talks about hospital earning 5-star rating 1:25 Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 0:47 Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New Chick-fil-A opens with music, cowbells, and parade of first 100 customers The new Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, opened its doors to the general public at 6 a.m. Wednesday with music, fanfare, and a cow-led parade of those who waited overnight to be among the first 100 in line and win The new Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, opened its doors to the general public at 6 a.m. Wednesday with music, fanfare, and a cow-led parade of those who waited overnight to be among the first 100 in line and win Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

