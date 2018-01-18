Business

Authorities: Brazilian nationals charged in fraud case

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 07:34 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Authorities say two Brazilian nationals arrested with credit card skimmers, more than 250 counterfeit credit or bank cards and nearly $140,000 in cash have been indicted on federal charges including conspiracy to commit credit card fraud.

A release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Ohio's northern district says 27-year-old Felipe Trovo Pena and 26-year-old Antonio Pedro de Oliveira Neto also are charged with use of and possession of counterfeit credit cards.

They were arrested in November after a bank in Trumbull County reported people making ATM withdrawals while obscuring the ATM camera.

Court documents allege between August and November the men used skimming devices to capture card data and re-encoded it on counterfeit cards to get cash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neto's attorney declined to comment. A message was left for Pena's attorney.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video