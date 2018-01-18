Business

Failed hospital bill revived by Virginia Senate committee

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 08:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

A failed bill seeking to help reopen a shuttered hospital in Virginia has been given another chance by a state Senate committee.

The Roanoke Times reports the Senate Education and Health panel passed the refiled bill by Republican Sen. William Stanley 11-to-0 on Thursday. The emergency legislation was short of the supermajority needed when a vote on Tuesday was 30-to-10 with all 21 Republicans, along with nine Democrats, for it.

Stanley, who opposes Medicaid expansion, says some of his Democratic colleagues told him they would kill the bill unless he voted in favor of expanding Medicaid to about 400,000 more Virginia residents.

Stanley's bill would retroactively extend expired state certification of Patrick County's 25-bed Pioneer Community Hospital from Dec. 31, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video