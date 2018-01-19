Thorny global issues abound a year into Trump presidency

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017 photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam. Trump repeatedly declared in his presidential campaign that he would improve relations with Russia but was never specific. A year into his presidency, it’s no more clear. Moscow and Washington are at odds over issues ranging from North Korea to Ukraine, despite Trump’s open admiration of Putin. Pool Photo via AP, File Jorge Silva