Shown during the check presentation Friday are, l-r, Heath Schondelmayer, president of the Synovus Bank division in Columbus; Becky Fletcher, United Way vice president of resource development; Scott Ferguson, local United Way president and CEO; and Kessel Stelling, Synovus chairman and chief executive officer. --
Shown during the check presentation Friday are, l-r, Heath Schondelmayer, president of the Synovus Bank division in Columbus; Becky Fletcher, United Way vice president of resource development; Scott Ferguson, local United Way president and CEO; and Kessel Stelling, Synovus chairman and chief executive officer. -- Image from Synovus
Shown during the check presentation Friday are, l-r, Heath Schondelmayer, president of the Synovus Bank division in Columbus; Becky Fletcher, United Way vice president of resource development; Scott Ferguson, local United Way president and CEO; and Kessel Stelling, Synovus chairman and chief executive officer. -- Image from Synovus

Business

Synovus gives half a million dollars to help needy in Columbus

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

January 19, 2018 03:15 PM

Half a million dollars will go a long way toward helping those in need across the Chattahoochee Valley.

With that in mind, Columbus-based banking company Synovus on Friday marked the completion of its United Way giving campaign by presenting a check for $512, 786 to the local organization at the downtown Synovus Centre.

The proceeds raised by Synovus and its local employees go toward United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s fund-raising goal of $6.9 million for 2017.

Handling the honors were Kessel Stelling, Synovus chairman and chief executive officer, and Heath Schondelmayer, president of the Synovus Bank division in Columbus, formerly known as Columbus Bank and Trust.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They presented the money to Scott Ferguson, local United Way president and CEO, and Becky Fletcher, vice president of resource development at United Way.

United Way anticipates it will award funding to 58 local programs through 29 agencies in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. That includes four new programs — BRIDGE of Columbus, MercyMed Dentistry, Oxbow Meadows Life and Environmental Science Enrichment Program, and Southeastern Vet to Vet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video