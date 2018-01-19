Synovus gives half a million dollars to help needy in Columbus

Half a million dollars will go a long way toward helping those in need across the Chattahoochee Valley.
With that in mind, Columbus-based banking company Synovus on Friday marked the completion of its United Way giving campaign by presenting a check for $512, 786 to the local organization at the downtown Synovus Centre.
The proceeds raised by Synovus and its local employees go toward United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s fund-raising goal of $6.9 million for 2017.
Handling the honors were Kessel Stelling, Synovus chairman and chief executive officer, and Heath Schondelmayer, president of the Synovus Bank division in Columbus, formerly known as Columbus Bank and Trust.
They presented the money to Scott Ferguson, local United Way president and CEO, and Becky Fletcher, vice president of resource development at United Way.
United Way anticipates it will award funding to 58 local programs through 29 agencies in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. That includes four new programs — BRIDGE of Columbus, MercyMed Dentistry, Oxbow Meadows Life and Environmental Science Enrichment Program, and Southeastern Vet to Vet.
