Virginia bills offer fee break to public-use airports

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 08:23 PM

NORFOLK, Va.

Norfolk International Airport officials and city leaders are at odds over two bills before the Virginia General Assembly that would save the airport $250,000 — stripping 1.5 percent of funding from the city's stormwater program.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the bills would give public-use airports a break on stormwater fees. The House version of the bill would grant localities the ability to provide waivers for full-service fee exemptions to airport runways and taxiways, while the Senate version would grant a partial exemption to both.

Norfolk International Airport executive director Robert Bowen says the savings would essentially get passed-on to airlines and make Virginia's airports more attractive.

But Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said in a letter that the bills shift an airport's stormwater runoff responsibility to other community property members.

