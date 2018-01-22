Officials at northwest Indiana airport launch new website

The Gary/Chicago International Airport is launching a new website .
Officials at the northwest Indiana airport, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from downtown Chicago, bill the new site as user-friendly.
They say it will provide "critical information" for pilots, schedulers, tenants and airport users.
Executive Director Dan Vicari says the airport is growing and the site is a place to showcase important accomplishments.
Never miss a local story.
The site offers promotional materials and information about airport services and amenities, as well as news releases.
Comments