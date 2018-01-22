Business

Officials at northwest Indiana airport launch new website

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 05:52 AM

GARY, Ind.

The Gary/Chicago International Airport is launching a new website .

Officials at the northwest Indiana airport, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from downtown Chicago, bill the new site as user-friendly.

They say it will provide "critical information" for pilots, schedulers, tenants and airport users.

Executive Director Dan Vicari says the airport is growing and the site is a place to showcase important accomplishments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The site offers promotional materials and information about airport services and amenities, as well as news releases.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video