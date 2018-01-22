Emergency official: 5 missing after Oklahoma rig explosion

More Videos 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Pause 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 3:08 Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 1:36 City councilor announces he's running for mayor 0:57 Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 0:52 Why the freestyle kayaking championship is returning to Columbus for a second year 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Oklahoma rig explosion leaves five missing Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy. Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy. KOTV

