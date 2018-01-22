Business

Embattled Missouri governor proposes $68M in higher ed cuts

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and DAVID LIEB Associated Press

January 22, 2018 06:36 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has made his first public appearance in nearly two weeks since acknowledging an extramarital affair, announcing a budget plan that would slice at least $68 million from public colleges and universities.

Greitens pitched the cut on Monday while outlining his roughly $28.8 billion budget recommendation for the fiscal year that begins in July. He's also asking for about $48 million less than what's called for under state law to full fund K-12 public schools.

Greitens has faced scrutiny for the affair with his then-hairdresser in 2015. He did not directly answer repeated questions from reporters Monday over whether allegations that he took a partially nude photo of the woman are true. He's denied those allegations.

