Board approves plan to create Will County's 1st solar farm

Will County in northern Illinois is a step closer to seeing its first solar farm.
The Daily Southtown in Tinley Park reports that the county board has unanimously approved Cypress Creek's request to install solar panels on a 48-acre (19-hectare) parcel in Crete Township. Cypress will sell the energy it generates to Commonwealth Edison.
The plan calls for Cypress to lease the land from the owner and gives Cypress the option to renew the lease several times in the coming years.
The board's approval comes amid growing interest among developers to build more solar farms in the county. That interest is in large part due provisions in the Future Energy Jobs Act that offer incentives for solar power production.
Comments