Business

Board approves plan to create Will County's 1st solar farm

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 06:15 AM

JOLIET, Ill.

Will County in northern Illinois is a step closer to seeing its first solar farm.

The Daily Southtown in Tinley Park reports that the county board has unanimously approved Cypress Creek's request to install solar panels on a 48-acre (19-hectare) parcel in Crete Township. Cypress will sell the energy it generates to Commonwealth Edison.

The plan calls for Cypress to lease the land from the owner and gives Cypress the option to renew the lease several times in the coming years.

The board's approval comes amid growing interest among developers to build more solar farms in the county. That interest is in large part due provisions in the Future Energy Jobs Act that offer incentives for solar power production.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video