Business

EU fines Qualcomm for paying Apple to use its microchips

By RAF CASERT Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:13 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union is slapping a $1.23 billion fine on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm for abusing its market dominance in the lucrative sector of components in smartphones and tablets.

EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Wednesday that San Diego-based Qualcomm "illegally shut out rivals from the market" for more than five years by paying key customer Apple to not use chips made by Qualcomm's rivals.

Vestager said Qualcomm paid "billions of dollars" to Apple.

She said the payments were made in part by reducing prices for Apple to buy Qualcomm components on condition that Apple iPhones and iPads would exclusively use Qualcomm chips.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The EU said that the abuse happened between 2011 and 2016 and centered on baseband chipsets that allow smartphones and tablets to connect to cellular networks. Over most of that period, Qualcomm accounted for over 90 percent of the market.

Apple was a dominant player with its iPad and iPhones and the two companies twice entered an agreement to cut out rivals.

Vestager said there were no regulatory repercussions for Apple despite accepting the system for the best part of six years.

She said she had internal documents showing Apple considered switching some of its work to Intel but could not do so financially until the end of the agreement.

Only when the deal was about to expire did Apple start to diversify. "Competition in this market is now on the up," Vestager said.

In a warning to others, Vestager said "don't go there" and the fine of 997 million euros is meant to be a deterrent.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video