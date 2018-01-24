FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, baristas from Starbucks' specialized coffee shop, Reserve Roastery, demonstrate a siphon brew of individual cups of coffee before the company's annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. Starbucks is giving its U.S. workers pay raises and stock bonuses in 2018, citing recent tax reform. The coffee chain is also extending the potential to earn paid sick time off to all employees, and is boosting its parental leave benefits.
Business

Starbucks gives workers raises, stock grants, cites tax law

By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer

January 24, 2018 06:13 AM

NEW YORK

Starbucks is giving its U.S. workers pay raises and stock grants this year, citing recent changes to the tax law.

All employees will soon be able to earn paid sick time off, and the company's parental leave benefits will include all non-birth parents. Starbucks Corp. said Wednesday the changes affect about 150,000 full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried employees, most of whom work as baristas or shop managers.

The company is the latest to say it's boosting pay or benefits due to the passage of the Republican tax plan, which slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Historically low unemployment rates have also meant job seekers can be pickier, and retailers were under pressure to raise wages before the tax changes.

