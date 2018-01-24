Year of free Chick-fil-A meals on campout menu at new restaurant

More Videos 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Pause 1:33 Chick-fil-A customers arrive Tuesday before sunrise for first 100 event 0:36 Multiple injuries reported in morning crash on Macon Road 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 3:08 Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 2:10 Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about pay disparity between local law enforcement agencies 2:06 Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 4:08 Witness says he believes fatal shooting was no accident 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chick-fil-A customers arrive Tuesday before sunrise for first 100 event The wait is almost over, with the new Chick-fil-A preparing to open its doors at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, which is at the intersection of Armour Road. The chain will be giving away meals to the first 100 adults in line. The wait is almost over, with the new Chick-fil-A preparing to open its doors at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, which is at the intersection of Armour Road. The chain will be giving away meals to the first 100 adults in line. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

The wait is almost over, with the new Chick-fil-A preparing to open its doors at 2730 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, which is at the intersection of Armour Road. The chain will be giving away meals to the first 100 adults in line. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer