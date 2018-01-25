Business

Malaysia raises interest rate for first time in 4 years

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 06:35 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysia's central bank has raised its key interest rate for the first time in four years ahead of general elections due by August.

Bank Negara Malaysia on Thursday raised its overnight policy rate, used by banks to calculate interest rates, to 3.25 percent from 3 percent, citing a stronger economy. It said it was also to "prevent the build-up of risks that could arise from interest rates being too low for a prolonged period of time."

The central bank last hiked the interest rate in July 2014. In July 2016, it cut the rate to 3 percent shortly after Britain's Brexit vote.

The government predicts 5.5 percent growth in the economy this year, with the ringgit currency strengthening.

