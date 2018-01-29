Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 1 cent

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 06:09 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 1 cent per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.63 per gallon. Prices are about 43 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.56 per gallon in the Jackson area. The highest was about $2.76 per gallon in the Marquette area. AAA says it was the second week in a row that the Marquette area had the highest average price in the state.

The Detroit-area's average decreased about 3 cents to about $2.58 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

