PATCO trains to remain on modified service after accident

A Pennsylvania-New Jersey rapid-transit system will continue to operate on a modified schedule through Wednesday night as crews continue to make repairs after a train hit part of a downed utility pole.
The Port Authority Transit Corp. says westbound trains will run every 10 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, while eastbound trains will run every 10 to 20 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.
The evening rush will follow a similar schedule.
A PATCO train carrying 24 passengers hit the pole Monday morning in Camden, New Jersey, halting service and leaving thousands of commuters scrambling to get to work.
Transit officials say the utility pole was hit first by a freight train on an upper track, leaving a section in the PATCO train's path.
The 14-mile line serves 38,000 riders daily.
