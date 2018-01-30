FILE - This Thursday, June 1, 2017, file photo shows a sign on the campus of the Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Conn. Aetna Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
FILE - This Thursday, June 1, 2017, file photo shows a sign on the campus of the Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Conn. Aetna Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Bill Sikes, File AP Photo
FILE - This Thursday, June 1, 2017, file photo shows a sign on the campus of the Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Conn. Aetna Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Bill Sikes, File AP Photo

Business

Aetna beats 4Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

January 30, 2018 06:57 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Aetna is reporting a better-than-expected profit of $244 million for the fourth quarter.

The Hartford, Connecticut, company's per-share profit was 74 cents, or $1.25 when adjusted for one-time charges and costs. That beat Wall Street projections by 7 cents, according to a poll of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The health insurer posted revenue of $14.85 billion. Adjusted revenue was $14.74 billion, which is just shy of analyst expectations for $14.89 billion.

There was no early trading Tuesday in shares of Aetna Inc., which are up 7 percent this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  