Chick-fil-A fans camp out amid frosty temps for free meals at new Columbus restaurant

Cooler temperatures and a stiff northerly wind greeted several dozen Chick-fil-A fans Tuesday morning as they began a 24-hour “First 100” campout and celebration in front of the chain’s new restaurant at Columbus Park Crossing.
Just after 5 p.m., the number of campers vying for a year’s worth of Chick-fil-A meals — 52 chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and beverages — had topped 100 at the 5520 Whittlesey Blvd. site where the new eatery will open its doors to the general public at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“We’ve got first timers out here and we’ve got some that have done it 18 times, so they’re helping those others get through the colder temperatures,” said Cindi Puckett, a public relations representative assisting Chick-fil-A with the “First 100” campout and subsequent opening.
Among those on hand as the sun rose above the shopping center in which the Atlanta-based chicken sandwich chain is locating was Jonathan Magee, who led a chorus of “Moooooo!” after identifying his group of people as “The Herd” as they began the long wait in the eatery’s parking lot.
“Actually, my first job was at Chick-fil-A... so I ate Chick-fil-A everyday, got addicted to Chick-fil-A,” he said. “When I didn’t work there anymore, I was like, where am I going to get this free Chick-fil-A, and I went to my first opening. That was about 11 or 12 years ago.”
Also on hand were Rena Toole and her sister, Kathy Helms, who were two girls out to have some fun and get paid for it, in essence, with the free meals.
“We’re over 50. We never stand in line at a concert or anything like that,” Toole said. “We had the opportunity and said, hey, this will be fun and something we could tell the kids we did.”
Those outside overnight will be allowed inside the restaurant to use restrooms, while Chick-fil-A also will be providing some food for them during their overnight wait to land the free-meal prizes. But no severe weather is in the forecast.
“If there’s circumstances like lightning, where there’s going to be potential for harm, we’ll bring them in,” Puckett said. “But, pretty much, with Mother Nature you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared to face whatever is going to come. The good news is no rain, no snow (is expected), just the colder temperatures. They’ll do some games and some dancing to kind of get the blood circulating, which helps.”
With a low temperature a mere degree or two above freezing Tuesday morning and the air sliding to a frosty 29 before daybreak Wednesday, the weather is certainly a factor for some.
“Yeah, I’m kind of cold,” said Kenny Leuer with a major-league grimace, while another camper shouted from within her tent: “I’m going to get a heater and bring it up here. It’s really cold!”
Perhaps Marvin and Susan McBride, with nine Chick-fil-A openings between them, put it simplest when asked about their motivation for hanging out once again outside an empty Chick-fil-A restaurant, this one on Whittlesey Boulevard: “Free food,” said Marvin, chuckling.
Puckett said the “First 100” event will accept campout participants until 100 people are at the site, as well as 10 alternates just in case someone decides to leave for whatever reason.
“Probably our next surge will come as people are starting to get off work,” she said. “Typically, that’s the case. So probably somewhere around 7 or 8 p.m. we’ll reach 100. But we could reach it before then. You never know, that’s for sure.”
Those Columbus-area residents who don’t have the time or the fortitude to spend an extremely cold Tuesday night hunkered down in their sleeping bags and tents can still participate in another way. Franchise operator Todd Kalish, who also operates the Bradley Park Drive Chick-fil-A, is accepting books at the outlet this week, with the items eventually being donated to Easterseals.
