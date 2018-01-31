Call center closure eliminates 180 jobs in Sergeant Bluff

A Cincinnati-based company is closing a call center in Sergeant Bluff, eliminating about 180 jobs.
The Sioux City Journal reports employees of Convergys were notified Tuesday the call center would close in April. The company's decision means Sergeant Bluff will lose its largest employer.
Spokeswoman Brooke Beiting called it a business decision that is "something that is helping us serve our customers."
The company encouraged employees who have lost their jobs to seek positions where they could work from their homes or at other Convergys sites.
Never miss a local story.
The announcement came seven months after Convergys announced it would add about 250 jobs at its Sergeant Bluff location.
Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel responded to the closure by saying, "Well, I guess we'll have to get busy and find somebody else for that building."
Comments