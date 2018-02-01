Man hurt in Colorado air crash gets $100M settlement

In a July 10, 2015 photo, pallbearers prepare to remove Patrick Mahany's casket from a Flight for Life ambulance following a brief processional at the memorial service. Mahany was killed in a 2015 helicopter crash in Frisco, Colo. which also critically injured flight nurse David Repsher. Repsher’s lawyers said Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, that the helicopter’s manufacturer and operator have agreed to pay Repsher a $100 million settlement. Summit Daily News via AP Ben Trollinger