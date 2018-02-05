Will Trump plan help New Orleans' crumbling infrastructure?

Workers fix a sewer main below the sidewalk in Mid City New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country’s “crumbling infrastructure.” City officials say New Orleans needs more than $11 billion to update key parts of its infrastructure. The city has about $2 billion in hand, but it’s not clear that Trump’s bold plan will help make up the gap. New Orleans’ mayor says Trump’s proposal puts the onus on cities and states to raise taxes and fees to pay for the improvements. Gerald Herbert AP Photo