Wells Fargo fells Fed squeeze in early trading

FILE - This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo shows a sign at a Wells Fargo bank location in Philadelphia. The Fed announced late Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, which was also Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s last day, that it was freezing Wells Fargo’s growth until it can prove it has improved its internal controls. The company’s stock slid more than 6 percent in Friday after-hours trading following the news, and are now down more than 9 percent in Monday premarket trading. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo