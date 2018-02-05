FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, a user gets ready to launch Facebook on an iPhone, in North Andover, Mass. Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission said in a statement Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, that Facebook is violating city and state laws that require disclosure of who pays for political advertising.
FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, a user gets ready to launch Facebook on an iPhone, in North Andover, Mass. Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission said in a statement Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, that Facebook is violating city and state laws that require disclosure of who pays for political advertising. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, a user gets ready to launch Facebook on an iPhone, in North Andover, Mass. Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission said in a statement Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, that Facebook is violating city and state laws that require disclosure of who pays for political advertising. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo

Business

Seattle says Facebook is violating law about election ads

The Associated Press

February 05, 2018 07:40 PM

SEATTLE

Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform.

Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.

Facebook gave the elections commission a two-page spreadsheet that he said was insufficient documentation. The company said in a statement it had provided adequate details.

Barnett said he'll consult with prosecutors about how to proceed. He said Facebook could face fines of up to $5,000 per advertising buy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He says Seattle and Washington law require entities that accept political advertising to be transparent about the "exact nature and extent of the advertising services."

  Comments  