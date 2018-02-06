APNewsBreak: Dolan, Garden keeping WNBA's Liberty for now

The New York Liberty are remaining under the control of New York Knicks owner James Dolan and Madison Square Garden for now.
The WNBA team was put up for sale in November. An MSG executive confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that Dolan's group has decided to keep the Liberty at this time.
New York will move most of its games out of the Garden this season and into an arena in suburban Westchester County, two people familiar with the situation told the AP. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.
The Liberty were one of the WNBA's original franchises and have been owned by Dolan and Madison Square Garden since the league was founded in 1996.
