Public hearing set on proposed McKenzie County gas plant

The Associated Press

February 06, 2018 07:42 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota regulators have scheduled a public hearing on a proposed natural gas processing plant in McKenzie County.

The Public Service Commission says Arrow Field Services wants to build a plant to produce a variety of natural gas liquids, including propane and butane.

The proposed Arrow Bear Den Gas Processing Plant II project about 7.5 miles southeast of Watford City would cost $136 million. It would be built near an existing gas plant but would operate independently.

The public hearing is at 9 a.m. Central time on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Teddy's Residential Suites in Watford City.

