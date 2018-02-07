Drones to cloud computing: AP exposes Russian wish list

Jessica Balik, left, and Keven Gambold, right, CEO of Unmanned Experts, prepare a drone for a demonstration at the Searchlight airport in Searchlight, Nev., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Gambold, a hacking target, said his own company is so worried about hacking that “we’ve almost gone back in time to use stand-alone systems if we’re processing client proprietary data _ we’re FedEx'ing hard drives around.” Isaac Brekken AP Photo