FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter icon on a mobile phone, in Philadelphia. Twitter reports earnings Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo

Business

Twitter posts big numbers in the fourth quarter, shares soar

The Associated Press

February 08, 2018 07:31 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

Twitter is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $91.1 million, swinging to a profit a year after reporting millions in losses last year.

Shares of Twitter Inc. soared 13 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

The San Francisco company's per-share profit was 12, or 19 cents when adjusted for one-time gains and costs. That's a nickel better than Wall Street was looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue, at $731.6 million, also easily topped expectations $690.3 million.

