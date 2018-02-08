The Latest: Text messages wiped from lawmaker's phone

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, votes on the House floor, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. The Utah House of Representatives is investigating whether a lawmaker who abruptly resigned used a state-issued cellphone and hotel room paid for with taxpayer money to arrange trysts with a prostitute. House Speaker Greg Hughes declined to comment on a Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, report in British newspaper the Daily Mail that former Republican Rep. Stanard twice hired a prostitute in 2017. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo